Wakefield weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Wakefield as temperatures soar

The weather in Wakefield is set to be mostly bright today, Friday, with bright skies and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Wakefield?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 21C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Wakefield?

Early afternoon will see bright sunshine continue, before a period of cloud between 2pm and 4pm. Bright sunshine will then return. The temperature will reach its peak of 24C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Wakefield?

This evening will see bright sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Wakefield?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright wall-to-wall sunshine throughout. Maximum temperature of 27C. Sunday and Monday will be similar, with bright sunshine and temperatures of around 25C.

What is the long-term forecast for Wakefield?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 27 August to Thursday 5 September said: “The end of August should see a split in the weather across the UK, with dry and sunny conditions prevailing across many areas, in particular southeast England, and for cloudier conditions across the far northwest.

“The far northwest will see rain at times, followed by periods with sunny spells and showers.”