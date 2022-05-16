Wakefield weather warning as Met Office forecast says thunderstorms could cause travel disruption

It says scattered thunderstorms will develop from around 4pm, bringing some disruption to travel in places.

The weather warning covers the whole of West Yorkshire, including Wakefield

The Met Office has warned that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wakefield this afternoon

It says delays to train services are possible, while some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

There is also a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

Latest hour by hour breakdown for the rest of the day:

4pm - Thundery showers, 17C.

5pm - Thundery showers, 17C.

6pm - Cloudy, 18C.

7pm - Thunder, 18C.

8pm - Cloudy, 17C.

9pm - Cloudy, 17C.

10pm - Cloudy, 15C.

11pm - Cloudy, 15C.

The rest of the week:

Tuesday: Dry with lengthy sunny spells and light winds. Very warm, especially inland. Feeling fresher along eastern coasts though with a gentle onshore breeze. Cloudier in the far west by evening. Maximum temperature 24 °C.