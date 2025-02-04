Weather in Wakefield: "Below-average temperatures" and "wintry showers" expected throughout February in Wakefield
Temperatures will reach highs of 11C today (Tuesday), however it will get colder as the week goes on, with lows of -1C expected tomorrow (Wednesday).
Later into the week, the district will see the sun come out with dry conditions forecast but temperatures will fall below freezing.
The forecast for Wednesday, February 5 to Friday, February 7 currently reads: “Dry, bright and windy on Wednesday. Staying dry with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Temperatures falling from near average to rather cold from midweek, with widespread frosts overnight.”
As the month continues, it will remain dry but the cold temperatures will remain.
The Met Office’s long range weather forecast, for February, reads: “It is most likely that high pressure to the east or northeast of the UK will dominate at first in some form or another, but there is a weak signal for a more unsettled spell in the second half of the month, before signals become indistinguishable from climatology by the start of March.
"If a more easterly flow develops, a spell of much colder conditions could develop across the UK, with a risk of wintry showers in some parts.
"Temperatures may be below average at first, with overnight frosts.
"Precipitation amounts, are likely to be below average at first, though a few wintry showers are possible in the east, and perhaps some rain in the west, but amounts may return to near-normal later in the month.”