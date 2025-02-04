Wakefield will see below-average temperatures this February, with the Met Office warning of “much colder conditions” throughout the month.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures will reach highs of 11C today (Tuesday), however it will get colder as the week goes on, with lows of -1C expected tomorrow (Wednesday).

Later into the week, the district will see the sun come out with dry conditions forecast but temperatures will fall below freezing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast for Wednesday, February 5 to Friday, February 7 currently reads: “Dry, bright and windy on Wednesday. Staying dry with plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Temperatures falling from near average to rather cold from midweek, with widespread frosts overnight.”

Wakefield will see below-average temperatures this month, the Met Office has warned.

As the month continues, it will remain dry but the cold temperatures will remain.

The Met Office’s long range weather forecast, for February, reads: “It is most likely that high pressure to the east or northeast of the UK will dominate at first in some form or another, but there is a weak signal for a more unsettled spell in the second half of the month, before signals become indistinguishable from climatology by the start of March.

"If a more easterly flow develops, a spell of much colder conditions could develop across the UK, with a risk of wintry showers in some parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Temperatures may be below average at first, with overnight frosts.

"Precipitation amounts, are likely to be below average at first, though a few wintry showers are possible in the east, and perhaps some rain in the west, but amounts may return to near-normal later in the month.”