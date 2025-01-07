Weather in Wakefield: Colder spells and wintry showers expected to continue throughout January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a weekend full of snow, the Met Office has warned that the colder conditions will continue throughout the month.

The beginning of 2025 saw blankets of snow cover the district, with temperatures plummeting to lows of -4C and various weather warnings issued.

Now, the Met Office has warned that the wintry showers aren’t over, with “sharp frosts” expected this weekend.

The official outlook for Wednesday, January 8 to Friday, January 10, reads: “Generally a dry picture through the period with cold and bright or sunny days Wednesday and Thursday, becoming cloudier by Friday. Sharp frosts overnight throughout. Wintry showers affecting western hills. Light winds.”

The colder weather is here to stay, the Met Office has warned.

Despite this, the weather will begin to improve later into the month, despite “colder spells” being expected.

The temperature is also set to be “a little above average”.

The Met Office’s long range weather forecast, for January 11 to January 20, reads: “High pressure is likely close to if not over the UK throughout this period, with generally settled conditions prevailing.

"Cloud amounts will be variable and occasionally large, but with a chance of some fog developing under clearer spells, which would be slow to clear.

"That said, frontal systems may affect parts of the UK at times, these more likely towards the northwest of the UK, bringing some rain and windier conditions.

"Temperatures are likely to be generally around or a little above average, although southern and eastern parts may start rather cold, and it will be cold if or where fog lingers. Colder spells are also possible in the far north at times.