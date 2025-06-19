Weather in Wakefield: District to see highs of 31C this weekend, making it hotter than HAWAII

Wakefield will be hotter than Hawaii this weekend, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 31C on Saturday.

Today (Thursday) will see highs of 27C despite some light winds into the afternoon.

As the week ends, the weather will only get hotter with Friday then seeing highs of 30C in the early afternoon.

Into the weekend, the sun will continue to shine with the temeprature set to soar to a vast 31C on the longest day of the year, Saturday (June 21).

The Met Office’s current outlook for Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22 reads: “Mainly dry and sunny, although a chance of showers Saturday and rain on Sunday. Overall very warm or locally hot with temperatures likely peaking on Saturday. Occasionally breezy this weekend.”

The previous temperature record for June was 35.6C during the 1976 heatwave - but this could be broken as the Met Office has revealed that the chance of exceeding 40°C in the UK is “accelerating at pace”.

Into next week, the temperature will drop slightly due to areas of high pressure shifting, which will cut off the arm feed of air from the south.

The UK long range weather forecast by the Met Office reads: “After a very warm or hot weekend in many parts of the UK, temperatures are likely to lower somewhat into next week, but still remaining above average across parts of the east and southeast.

"It will be rather changeable with some occasional rain or showers, most frequently in northwestern areas where it may be rather breezy or windy at times”.