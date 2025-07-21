Weather in Wakefield: Flooding expected as ANOTHER storm warning issued for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:15 BST
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the district.

The warning is in place from 11am this morning until 9pm tonight (Monday).

The thunderstorms will lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures as well as cancellations to train and bus services.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also possible – potentially causing a danger to life.

A yellow storm warning is in place until 9pm tonight.
A yellow storm warning is in place until 9pm tonight.

The Met Office’s official forecast for today (July 21) reads: “A bright or sunny start, with cloud building into sunny intervals and scattered showers.

"Some of the showers will become heavy, slow-moving and locally thundery, especially during the afternoon. Light winds throughout. Maximum temperature 24C”.

Into the week, the weather is expected to clear up, despite some scattered showers.

The outlook for Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, July 25 reads: “Fewer showers on Wednesday and Thursday, though some may still be heavy. Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine. Cloudier on Friday, with a chance of light rain over western hills”.

