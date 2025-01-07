Weather in Wakefield: Further flood warnings issued across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More floods alerts have been issued across the Wakefield district, as the snow continues to melt.

Two flood alerts have been issued by the Met Office for the Lower River Aire catchment and the River Went catchment.

River Levels on the Lower River Aire at Beal and Chapel Haddlesey are fallin and the washlands are no longer filling.

Levels will continue to fall through today (Tuesday) and into tomorrow but flooding is still possible.

However, near the River Went, levels at the bottom of the catchment continue to rise in the Topham and Sykehouse area.

This will continue throughout today as the River Went is currently unable discharge into the River Don due to high levels in the Don.

Flooding remains possible, with areas most at risk including The River Went and Hoyle Mill Stream from Ackworth Moor Top to the River Don.

The Met Office has warned locals to avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses, and to not drive through any floodwater.

No further significant rainfall is expected overnight and it is forecast to be mainly dry and cold for the next few days, meaning the flood alerts are likely to be removed over the coming days.