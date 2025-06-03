Weather in Wakefield: 'Heavy rain' and 'blustery showers' expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
Later today (Tuesday), Wakefield will see see the wet and windy conditions return with the Met Office warning of a “band of heavy rain moving east”.
It may be drier and brighter in the afternoon, however, “scattered blustery showers” are still expected into the evening.
Heading into the rest of the week, the rain is expected to continue.
The outlook for Wednesday to Friday said: “A dry start Wednesday with light winds, rain possible later. Unsettled Thursday and Friday with sunny spells and showers interspersed with spells of rain. Less warm than recently.”
As the month continues, the changeable conditions are expected to continue.
The Met Office’s long forecast, from June 6 to June 15, reads: “All areas will be seeing showers or longer spells of rain at times as Atlantic systems move across the country which also bring the potential for strong winds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.