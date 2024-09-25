Weather in Wakefield: Heavy rain warning issued by Met Office for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for tomorrow (Thursday) for the district.

The weather warning has been put in place for the whole day (September 26).

Residents will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.

No flood warnings are currently in place but the Met Office has warned of the potential flooding of homes and businesses across Yorkshire.

Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.

The weather is set to improve later this week however, with the official Met Office outlook for the weekend reading: “Friday sees a brisk northerly wind, along with sunny spells and isolated showers.

"Drier over the weekend with lighter winds, but the odd shower is still possible at times.”

Moving into early October, the Met Office has shared that conditions will remain unsettled with occasional spells of rain and strong winds for all regions.