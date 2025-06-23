Weather in Wakefield: 'Heavy showers' and 'strong winds' expected across Wakefield as heatwave eases

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The district has already begun to see a change in the weather following a very warm weekend.

Saturday (June 21) saw temperatures reach an impressive high of 30C.

However, despite days of solid sunshine, a storm warning was issued by the Met Office for Sunday (June 22).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, into this week, more heavy showers are expected despite the humid temperatures remaining.

The Met Office has warned of 'heavy showers' across the district.placeholder image
The Met Office has warned of 'heavy showers' across the district.

The Met Office’s forecast for tomorrow (June 24), reads: “Fairly overcast on Tuesday, with persistent rain continuing across western slopes. Rain turning more showery and spreading east through the afternoon, drier into the evening. Temperatures around average. Breezy. Maximum temperature 20 °C.”

As the week continues, the rain will become more persistent, but there will be some sunny spells.

Wednesday (June 25) will be “breezy with occasional sunny spells and isolated showers” whilst Thursday (June 26) will see “heavy showers” across the district.

Into the weekend, weather conditions are expected to be remain “changeable”.

Occasional showers, most frequent in northwestern areas, are expected.

Related topics:WakefieldMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice