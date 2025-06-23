Weather in Wakefield: 'Heavy showers' and 'strong winds' expected across Wakefield as heatwave eases
Saturday (June 21) saw temperatures reach an impressive high of 30C.
However, despite days of solid sunshine, a storm warning was issued by the Met Office for Sunday (June 22).
Now, into this week, more heavy showers are expected despite the humid temperatures remaining.
The Met Office’s forecast for tomorrow (June 24), reads: “Fairly overcast on Tuesday, with persistent rain continuing across western slopes. Rain turning more showery and spreading east through the afternoon, drier into the evening. Temperatures around average. Breezy. Maximum temperature 20 °C.”
As the week continues, the rain will become more persistent, but there will be some sunny spells.
Wednesday (June 25) will be “breezy with occasional sunny spells and isolated showers” whilst Thursday (June 26) will see “heavy showers” across the district.
Into the weekend, weather conditions are expected to be remain “changeable”.
Occasional showers, most frequent in northwestern areas, are expected.
