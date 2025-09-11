Weather in Wakefield: Heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this weekend

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across Wakefield this weekend.

The district can expect heavy showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has warned that bands of rain and showers will move northeast across much of the country this weekend – becoming increasingly heavy and locally thundery.

Within Wakefield, conditions will remain windy, with a mixture of sunshine and blustery showers expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook for Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14 reads: “Often windy with showers, heavy and perhaps thundery at times, and occasionally organising into longer bands of rain. A spell of heavy rain likely Sunday, with a risk of gales”.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low-pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely.”

As the month continues, heavy showers, hail and thunder are all expected.

Temperatures will be slightly below average.