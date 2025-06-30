Weather in Wakefield: Hour-by-hour forecast for Monday as Wakefield to see highs of 33C

Wakefield could see highs of 33C this afternoon, continuing the weekend of sun.

The district will be “very warm and humid”, throughout the day (June 30) according to the Met Office.

Their official forecast for today reads: “Early low cloud on western hills will soon clear to give a mostly fine and dry day, with sunny spells. Outside chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms breaking out late-afternoon and evening. Very warm and humid. Maximum temperature 33C.”

The Met Office has also warned of a “warm and muggy night” across the district.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Monday, June 30.

The Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast:

10am: Sunny intervals, 24C and feels like 24C

11am: Sunny intervals, 25C and feels like 25C

12pm: Sunny intervals, 27C and feels like 27C

1pm: Sunny intervals, 28C but feels like 27C

2pm: Sunny intervals, 29C but feels like 28C

3pm: Sunny intervals, 29C and feels like 29C

4pm: Sunny intervals, 29C and feels like 29C

5pm: Sunny, 29C and feels like 29C

6pm: Sunny, 29C and feels like 29C

7pm: Sunny, 28C but feels like 29C

8pm: Sunny, 26C and feels like 26C

9pm: Sunny, 24C and feels like 24C

10pm: Clear night, 22C and feels like 22C

11pm: Clear night, 21C and feels like 21C

12am: Clear night, 20C and feels like 20C

The weather will cool down slightly tomorrow (July 1) with highs of 21C.

The Met Office has also stated that it will feel “cooler and fresher”.

The forecast for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Probably quite cloudy Wednesday, with outbreaks of showery rain. Drier and brighter on Thursday. Likely turning more unsettled by Friday, with outbreaks of rain. Feeling much fresher than of late.”