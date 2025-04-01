Weather in Wakefield: Hour-by-hour forecast for today as sun shines over Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The sun has returned to the district, with temperatures soaring to highs of 17C this week.
The official forecast for today (April 1) reads: “Any early mist and fog patches clearing quickly to give a fine and dry day with plenty of warm sunshine. Cooler along the coast with an onshore breeze, and also across the Pennines where winds could be gusty at times. Maximum temperature 15 °C.”
Later into the night, the ky will remain clear but the temperature will drop to 3C.
The Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast:
12pm: Sunny, 10C but feels like 8C
1pm: Sunny, 12C but feels like 10C
2pm: Sunny, 14C but feels like 11C
3pm: Sunny, 14C but feels like 12C
4pm: Sunny, 14C but feels like 11C
5pm: Sunny, 14C but feels like 11C
6pm: Sunny, 13C but feels like 10C
7pm: Clear night, 11C but feels like 8C
8pm: Clear night, 8C but feels like 5C
9pm: Partly cloudy, 7C but feels like 4C
10pm: Partly cloudy, 6C but feels like 3C
11pm: Partly cloudy, 6C but feels like 3C
12am: Partly cloudy, 6C but feels like 3C
The hot weather will continue throughout the week and into the weekend, with tomorrow seeing highs of 15C.
The forecast for tomorrow (April 2) reads: “Another fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine, remaining cooler towards the coast where an onshore flow continues. Chilly overnight with low cloud and sea fog likely spreading inland.”
