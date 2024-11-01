Weather in Wakefield: Met Office warns of frost and colder nights across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
Temperatures will reach highs of 12C on Saturday (November 2), with sunny spells also expected throughout Sunday (November 3).
However, as we enter a new month, colder conditions are expected with the Met Office warning of overnight fog and frost across the district.
The long range forecast for Sunday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 12 reads: “High pressure is likely to dominate the weather across many parts of the UK during this period.
"This will mean plenty of dry and settled weather through to the middle of November. Where skies clear overnight some areas of fog and frost are likely to develop.
"Any more unsettled conditions and periods of rain are more likely to affect areas further north.
"There could be some spells of strong winds across the north. Temperatures will probably be close to normal overall, although some cold nights are possible at times.