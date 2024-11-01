Weather in Wakefield: Met Office warns of frost and colder nights across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Despite milder temperatures in October, the weather is set to take a turn, and become colder.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures will reach highs of 12C on Saturday (November 2), with sunny spells also expected throughout Sunday (November 3).

However, as we enter a new month, colder conditions are expected with the Met Office warning of overnight fog and frost across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long range forecast for Sunday, November 3 to Tuesday, November 12 reads: “High pressure is likely to dominate the weather across many parts of the UK during this period.

Colder nights are on the way, the Met Office has warned.

"This will mean plenty of dry and settled weather through to the middle of November. Where skies clear overnight some areas of fog and frost are likely to develop.

"Any more unsettled conditions and periods of rain are more likely to affect areas further north.

"There could be some spells of strong winds across the north. Temperatures will probably be close to normal overall, although some cold nights are possible at times.