Weather in Wakefield: Severe weather warnings expected as heavy showers continue across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Heavy showers will continue across Wakefield, as areas of low pressure move east.

The district will continue to see heavy rain, with the Met Office warning that severe weather warnings may be issued towards the end of the week.

The Met Office has warned that today (October 21) will be another day of showers though there will be more spells of sunshine and a reduction in gusty winds too.

Tomorrow (October 22) is likely to be the finest day of the week, with dry and bright conditions for central and eastern parts, however, into the night increasingly heavy rain and stronger winds are expected.

The Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster, Tom Crabtree, said: “By Wednesday evening we’ll see increasingly unsettled weather moving in from the west. Overnight on Wednesday heavy rain and some strong gusty winds will move along the south of the UK.

"Accumulations of 25 to 40mm of rain are possible over twelve hours or so in southern counties.

“The unsettled conditions will become more widespread across the UK through Thursday with further heavy showers bringing more rainfall to many parts of the UK.

"It is possible severe weather warnings will be issued for this unsettled weather, and with some uncertainty over the exact positioning and detail of the low-pressure system, people should keep up to date with the weather forecast as it evolves this week.”

As the month continues, the showers will turn wintry.

The Met Office’s long range forecast, from October 25 to November 3, reads: “An increasingly cold northerly flow to start this period, which will be showery.

"The showers could be wintry at times over the high ground in the far north.

"The wettest weather will probably be in the north and west but much of the UK will see rain at times”.