Weather in Wakefield: Sunshine and above-average temperatures expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The district will see “plenty of sunshine” and highs of 22C later this week, as the warm weather continues.

Following soaring temperatures over the weekend, the sun will continue to shine across Wakefield this week.

Tomorrow (May 15) will be “fine and dry with warm sunny spells inland” despite some early morning clouds.

Temperatures will reach highs of 20C on Friday (May 16) and 22C on Saturday (May 17).

Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Although a few showers are possible over southwest England and South Wales today (Wednesday), high pressure will be firmly back in charge bringing settled, dry, and for the vast majority warm and sunny conditions for the remainder of the week.

“Daytime temperatures will be well above average away from the coast, with low to mid 20C across many central, southern and western areas.”

The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the country.

The outlook for Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18 reads: “Largely dry and settled, with sunny spells throughout. Some low cloud and patchy drizzle along coasts at times. Temperatures above average, but noticeably cooler along coasts, with an onshore breeze.”

As the month continues, there is an increasing chance that conditions will turn more unsettled, as areas of rain and strengthening winds threaten from the west and/or south (the latter bringing a risk of thunderstorms).

This would most likely to be accompanied by temperatures dropping nearer to average for the time of year.