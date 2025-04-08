Weather in Wakefield: Temperatures to reach highs of 21C as warm weather continues across Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sun will continue to shine for most across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this week, with the weather remaining settled throughout.

The district will see more warm and sunny days this week, as the temperature remains in the double figures.

Today (Tuesday) will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 14C, whilst tomorrow (Wednesday) will reach 15C in the afternoon.

However, it is later into the week that the temperature will really begin to soar.

Temperatures will reach highs of 21C later this week.

Friday will see highs of 20C, whilst Saturday will reach an impressive 21C – potentially making it the hottest day of the year so far.

The current outlook for Wednesday, March 9 to Friday, March 11 reads: “Cooler and cloudier to start Wednesday and perhaps Thursday, this likely burning back to coasts. Sunny on Friday. Warm days with patchy frost and fog overnight throughout.”

Going into the Easter period, the temperature will be “above normal”, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for April 11 to April 20 reads: “Most areas will be dry and sunny with light winds at first as high pressure extends across much of the UK. However, it will be cloudier and breezier in parts of the far north with some light rain or drizzle at times.”

As the month continues, a wetter period is expected with showers or longer spells of rain at times however, a change to more settled conditions is most likely during the latter part of April.