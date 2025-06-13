Weather in Wakefield: Thunderstorm warning issued across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for weekend
The warning is in place from midnight tonight (Friday) until 6pm tomorrow evening (Saturday).
The Met Office has warned that the heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption including various delays and cancellations across public transport.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, and there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
Despite this, in Wakefield, the temperature will reach highs of 25C.
The Met Office’s forecast for tomorrow (June 14) reads: “A generally cloudier day is due for Saturday with the best of any brightness across eastern parts. Increasing risk through the day of thundery showers breaking out. Feeling muggy. Maximum temperature 25 °C.”
Into next week, the weather will improve with “sunny spells” expected on Sunday and Monday, however “light rain” is expected on Tuesday.
