Weather in Wakefield: Thunderstorm warnings issued for the weekend across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Wakefield can expect a ‘disruption to transport and infrastructure’ this weekend, with thunderstorm warnings issued by the Met Office.

A warm and humid airmass is moving across the district, fuelling thunderstorms and heavy downpours over the coming days.

The Met Office have issued two yellow weather warnings for Wakefield, and the surrounding areas, which are in place from 12pm to 8pm tomorrow (Friday) and from 9pm tomorrow until 6pm on Saturday.

The thunderstorms will lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures as well as cancellations to train and bus services.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also possible, potentially causing a danger to life.

On Sunday, the widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, moving northwards across the UK throughout the day.

There will be some drier and brighter spells between the showers and it will “feel warm or very warm in sunshine” - particularly in the east and southeast.

The Met Office’s outlook for Saturday, July 19 to Monday, July 21 reads: “Turning cooler and more unsettled through this period with rain or showers moving across the region which may turn heavy and thundery at times. Winds generally light away from showers”.

Looking ahead to next week, the Met Office have shared that the unsettled pattern is expected to continue, with showers and thunderstorms at times.

However, temperatures will be near normal or warm for the time of year, depending on the sunshine.