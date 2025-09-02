Weather in Wakefield: 'Thundery showers' expected tomorrow across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 14:02 BST
The district will see heavy rain later today and into tomorrow.
Unsettled conditions are set to continue across the UK this week, with a spell of heavy rain and strong winds impacting areas across Wakefield today (September 2) and into Wednesday (September 3).

Rain will move eastwards across England and Wales throughout today and tomorrow - bringing blustery conditions and heavy downpours in Wakefield.

The Met Office’s forecast for tomorrow (Wednesday, September 3) reads: “Windy with rain, heavy at times, spreading northeast in the morning. Rain clearing to sunny spells and heavy, blustery and likely thundery showers in the afternoon. Gales over hills. Maximum temperature 21C”.

Rebekah Hicks, chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: “We’re expecting a band of heavy rain and strong winds to move northeast through the first part of Wednesday, followed by heavy showers and the risk of thunderstorms.

“Of course, the warning coincides with the first school run after the summer holidays for some, meaning a wet and potentially disruptive start to the day for many”.

Later in the week, the weather will be drier, and less windy, with “bright and sunny intervals” expected.

