Weather in Wakefield: Warm weather to continue despite scattered showers across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
Following a month of warm weather, the sun will continue to shine across Wakefield this week despite some “daytime showers” – which are expected primarily during the mornings.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see a rainy start to the day that will clear up into the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 16C at 4pm.
As the week continues, the weather is only set to improve.
Wakefield will see highs of 22C this weekend, following a week of relatively dry conditions.
The Met Office’s current outlook for Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 reads: “Mostly dry with sunny spells Thursday, perhaps a few light showers. Dry with hazy sunshine Friday. Band of cloud and patchy rain breaking up into showers Saturday. Temperatures near normal.”
Towards the end of the month, temperatures are expected to be “slightly above normal”, despite the occasional heavy shower.
