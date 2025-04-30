Weather in Wakefield: Warning issued as temperature set to reach 26C in Wakefield later this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Temperatures will continue to rise across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The district will see highs of 25C this afternoon (Wednesday), with it “feeling very warm”.

The warmest day of the week looks set to be Thursday (May 1), with temperatures expected to reach 26C across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford – and 29C across souther parts of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Met Office temperature records, which go back to 1860, if it reaches 30C this week it will be the earliest point in the year in which the country has reached 30C.

Wakefield will see highs of 26C on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average.

"Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached; if this happens, it is most likely in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25C or above for three consecutive days.”

The warm weather will continue into the weekend despite some clouds appearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook for Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4 reads: “Temperatures trending downwards from Friday with more cloud then earlier in the week, although still plenty of sunny spells.”

A warning has been issued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution to those heading to the cost this week, hoping to go swimming in the hot weather.

Gareth Morrison, Head of Water Safety for the RNLI, said: "With the warm weather forecast this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast. Whilst the air temperature will be high, water temperature remain dangerously cold. If possible, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.”

Dr. Elizabeth Mullineaux, President of the British Veterinary Association has also shared a warning to pet owners across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Like us, animals also struggle when temperatures soar.

"Each year, vets see pets suffering from heat-related problems and illnesses, such as heatstroke, breathing problems, burnt paw pads and sunburn. Remember, be sure your animals have access to fresh drinking water, good ventilation and shade from direct sunlight at all times in the summer.”