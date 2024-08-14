Weather in West Yorkshire: Heavy rain to return to Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford following mini-heatwave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warm weather will return to a mixed weather regime with periods of showers and rain across the district this weekend – the Met Office has warned.

The short-lived hot period will be replaced by a westerly airflow throughout the region, bringing showers and some longer spells of rain for some in the coming days and a return to nearer-average temperatures for the time of year.

The weekend saw some of the highest temperatures of the year so far, with Wakefield seeing highs of 28C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite some sunny spells, periods of wind and rain are to be expected throughout the week.

Wakefield will see rainy conditions this weekend.

The official outlook for the Thursday to Saturday reads: “Thursday starting fine, wet and windy later. Friday brighter but breezy. Saturday remaining breezy, with a little further rain, mainly on hills. Eastern parts driest. Near-average temperatures.”

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Chris Bulmer, said: “The UK’s weather is transitioning to a less warm, rather more unsettled period in the coming days, though those in the southeast will keep the drier warmer theme on Tuesday, and at times beyond this.

“While a mixture of conditions is likely through the week, with various bands of rain moving from west to east at times, there’s a signal for some more persistent and heavy rain on Thursday for those in northern and western parts of the UK.

“While there are still some details to work out, some western hills could see in excess of 50 mm of rain through the period, with 15-30 mm of rain likely quite widely in the north and west.”