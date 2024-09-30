Weather in West Yorkshire: Heavy rain warning issued by Met Office for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The weather warning has been put in place from 8am this morning until 3am tomorrow.
Residents from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will see heavy rain and heavier winds that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.
Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.
Temperatures will also reach lows of 8C.
As we enter October, the rain will begin to clear up but the temperatures will continue to drop.
The Met Office’s outlook for Wednesday (October 2) to Friday (October 4) reads: “Any residual showers easing Wednesday. Then drier, with light winds and long sunny periods. Chilly overnight with some frost, and mist or fog patches. Likely cloudier Friday with winds strengthening.”
