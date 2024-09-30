Weather in West Yorkshire: Heavy rain warning issued by Met Office for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
A yellow weather warning for rain, covering Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, has been put in place by the Met Office for today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

The weather warning has been put in place from 8am this morning until 3am tomorrow.

Residents from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will see heavy rain and heavier winds that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.

Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place until tomorrow morning.The yellow weather warning for rain is in place until tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will also reach lows of 8C.

As we enter October, the rain will begin to clear up but the temperatures will continue to drop.

The Met Office’s outlook for Wednesday (October 2) to Friday (October 4) reads: “Any residual showers easing Wednesday. Then drier, with light winds and long sunny periods. Chilly overnight with some frost, and mist or fog patches. Likely cloudier Friday with winds strengthening.”

