Weather in West Yorkshire: Temperatures to reach highs of 29C this weekend across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
A ‘tropical night’, where temperatures do not fall below 20°C overnight, is possible on Friday night into Saturday in parts of the region.
The district will see highs of 29C this afternoon (Friday), with the forecast stating that it will be “feeling very warm or locally hot and humid, with light winds.”
The temperatures will continue to stay in the 20s throughout the weekend with Saturday set to see highs of 25C.
However, the Met Office has warned that the warmth is unlikely to last more than a few days, with a return to the cooler, more unsettled weather by next week.
The official outlook for Sunday to Tuesday, for Wakefield, reads: “Early rain clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers Sunday. Dry and bright at first, otherwise cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle Monday. Drier and brighter Tuesday. Feeling fresher.”
