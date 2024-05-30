Weather in West Yorkshire: Warmer, drier weather on the way across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High pressure will build over the weekend bringing warmer and drier conditions across the district.

Despite today’s (May 30) weather being a mix of sunshine and showers - with some of these showers being heavy with the risk of hail and thunder, it is set to vastly improve this weekend.

The Met Office has shared that Friday will see a reduction in rainfall amounts for most, with it being the start of a period of dry and fine weather for many as a ridge of high pressure builds from the west.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west.

Wakefield will see warmer weather, with highs of 21C, this weekend.

“Although some showers are possible at times, many should see a decent amount of sunshine.

“With the exception of the southeast at first, where it will be rather cool to start the weekend, temperatures are generally unremarkable for the time of year, close to or a little above average. However, it will feel a little warmer with light winds and prolonged sunny spells, generally away from windward coasts.”

In Wakefield, there will be highs of 21C on Sunday (June 2) despite breezy spells.

The long range weather forecast for Wakefield from June 3 to June 12 reads: “In early June, conditions are likely to be generally settled due to the influence of high pressure extending across much of the country.