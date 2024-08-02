Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we enter a new month, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met office – but when will that lovely summer sun return?

Following a week of high temperatures, heavy showers and thunderstorms yesterday (Thursday) put an end to the summer many were expecting.

However, according to the Met Office, the sunshine will return this Saturday (August 3) – replacing the current cloudy conditions.

The forecast for the weekend reads: “A fine day Saturday, feeling fresher than of late.”

However, the sunny weather may not last for as long as everyone would like, with the rain arriving late into the weekend.

The forecast continues: “Turning cloudy on Sunday as wind and rain arrives in the evening. Staying breezy on Monday with further cloud and rain.”

As we move later into the August, temperatures will remain in the teens, despite the contrasting weather.

The district will see dry and bright conditions, but occasional showers and strong winds.

The official long range forecast for August 5 to August 14 reads: “Between periods of wetter weather, high pressure at times in southern areas will provide some dry and bright conditions, with showers likely continuing in the northwest where it may also be rather breezy or windy at times.

"Temperatures overall are likely to be close to or just slightly below the average for early August, especially in the northwest, but there is the chance of some rather warm conditions developing in parts of the south and east periodically.”