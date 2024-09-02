Weather in West Yorkshire: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury
The yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until midnight tonight (September 2) across Wakefield, Dewsbury and their surrounding areas.
The districts will see: “locally heavy thundery showers” throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
The Met Office has warned that the bad weather will lead to potential damage to buildings, short term loss of power, train delays and flooding.
There is also a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
Despite this, the weather is set to improve across West Yorkshire throughout the week, with the outlook reading: “Mainly dry and bright on Wednesday, light winds for many. Detail uncertain, but potential for breezier and cloudier conditions from Thursday onwards with a chance of rain. Near normal temperatures.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.