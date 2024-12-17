Weather in West Yorkshire: Yellow weather warning for wind issued across Wakefield
The wind warning is in place from 3am until 2pm tomorrow (December 18).
“Strong and gusty winds” may lead to various disruptions throughout the day, with delays to road, rail and air transport possible.
Some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys set to take longer than normal.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.
Despite a windy morning, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 13C in the afternoon.
However, later into the week, the strong winds will return with “wintry showers” also expected.
The official outlook for Thursday, December 19 to Sunday, December 22, reads: “Rather windy through this period. Colder but brighter on Thursday, with isolated wintry showers on hills. Milder again Friday and Saturday, but with further bouts of rain sweeping eastwards.”
