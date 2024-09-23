Weather in West Yorkshire: Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in force across the district and is in place until midnight tonight (September 23).

The Met Office stated that Wakefield will see “heavy rain through much of the day”.

Many places could see 30-50 mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 80-100 mm.

The heavy rain may result in some disruption, with possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses as well as various travel delays.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Frank Saunders said: “Following on from the heavy rain that some of us have seen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the new working week begins with rain across a large swathe of England and Wales.

"“It’s likely that some parts of this area will be worse affected than others – it all depends on where, and if, the weather system responsible for the heavy rain stalls and pivots.

"However, within this warning period - which encompasses two rush hours – some localities will probably see between 50 and 80 mm of rain, while there’s the possibility that a few could experience in excess of 100mm of rain. Where this happens, this brings the potential for travel disruption and localised flooding.”

Despite the temperature increasing, the rain will continue into tomorrow (September 24).

The forecast for tomorrow reads: “Early rain clearing east to sunny spells and scattered showers, occasionally heavy in the afternoon. Showers giving way to patchy light rain for a time in the evening. Maximum temperature 16C.”