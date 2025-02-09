This video More videos

A Met Office map shows temperatures forecast for the UK today, with feels like freezing temperatures for the majority of the country.

The Met Office said: “You're still going to need those thick coats over the coming days. With a brisk easterly wind setting itself back up again, it's going to be feeling very cold when stepping outside.”

The week ahead (February 10 to February 13)

Monday

Mostly dry across Northern Ireland and the north and west of Scotland with some sunshine. Cloudier and rather breezy elsewhere with patchy rain and hill snow. Feeling cold everywhere.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday