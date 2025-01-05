Weather: Footage shows thick snow in Wakefield as Leeds Bradford Airport’s runway closes

Footage filmed by a resident shows Wakefield blanketed in snow, with roads and cars coated.

Footage shows a thick layer of snow in Wakefield today (January 5).

Resident Andrew Lucas shared footage to social media of snow covered roads and cars in Stanley.

An amber weather warning for snow is in place for West Yorkshire until 23.59pm today.

Liverpool Airport, Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport had to close their runways to clear snow, but all have since reopened them. Due to this disruption, there may be delays and cancellations to flights - with passengers asked to check with their airlines for the latest information.

