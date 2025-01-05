Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Footage filmed by a resident shows Wakefield blanketed in snow, with roads and cars coated.

Liverpool Airport, Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport had to close their runways to clear snow, but all have since reopened them. Due to this disruption, there may be delays and cancellations to flights - with passengers asked to check with their airlines for the latest information.