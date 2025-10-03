Wet and windy weather is forecast for Wakefield this weekend with the arrival of Storm Amy.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather warnings have been issued for parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and northern England this weekend as the first named storm of the season hits the UK.

A weather warning is not currently issued for Wakefield, but wet and windy weather is still forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said it expects typical wind speeds of 20mph at 7pm this evening (Friday) in Wakefield, peaking at 24mph by 9am tomorrow.

Storm Amy will bring wet and windy weather to many parts of the UK this weekend. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

This is accompanied by wind gusts – the highest wind speed you should encounter in a given time period, because winds peak and lull – of 43mph at 5pm this evening, reaching 48mph at 9pm and remaining at similar speeds into tomorrow (Saturday).

These wind gusts are predicted to peak at 52mph at 9am on tomorrow, then gradually decrease through the day and into Sunday.

Heavy rain is also forecast for Wakefield from 3pm today, which should ease off during the night, but become heavy again from 9am on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday is predicted to be drier, with a much smaller chance of rain.

Elsewhere, the Met Office has put amber weather warnings for wind in place for parts of Northern Ireland until this evening, and for parts of Scotland from this evening until tomorrow morning.

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of Northern Ireland, Northern England and Scotland today, with some of these warnings expected to remain in place into tomorrow.

Storm Amy was named on October 1 and is the first named storm of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The storm names list runs from September to August and is compiled by Met Éireann, the Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service.

Storms are named when they could cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red weather warning.

The next storm names for the 2025/26 season will be: Bram, Chandra, Dave, Eddie, Fionnuala, Gerard, Hannah, Isla, Janna, Kasia, Lilith, Marty, Nico, Oscar, Patrick, Ruby, Stevie, Tadhg, Violet, and Wubbo.

Weather warnings can change quickly, and you can stay up to date with the weather forecast at: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/