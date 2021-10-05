Weather warning for Wakefield: High winds forecast until this evening
The Met Office has issued new rain weather warnings warning that areas across the UK could have significant rainfall accompanied by strong winds - including Wakefield.
High winds are forecast until 7pm tonight, with gusts reaching up to 44mph.
Wakefield Council tweeted earlier today urging people to take care.
The Met Office forecast said this evening will see further outbreaks of rain during the afternoon, with winds strengthening by the evening.
Tonight:
Cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain this evening, before gradually clearing away eastwards overnight. Windy, with gales. Becoming drier with some clear spells by dawn. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
Wednesday:
Early cloud will soon clear to leave a dry day, with sunny spells. Windy at first, but gradually easing. Feeling a little warmer than Tuesday. Maximum temperature 16 °C.