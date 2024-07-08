Weekend weather: Met Office warns of 'thundery showers' ahead of 'sunny' weekend across Wakefield and Dewsbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain are likely to arrive across both Wakefield and Dewsbury later today (Monday), heralding a spell of more widely unsettled conditions for most parts of the UK.
The districts will see brighter skies tomorrow (Tuesday) followed by some heavy, possibly thundery, showers during the afternoon.
The Met Office has warned that temperatures are most likely to be around, or a little below average for the time of year, although some warmer conditions are possible at times – with highs of 22C tomorrow (Tuesday) but lows of 8C the following day, on Wednesday.
The official outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Cloudy with outbreaks of rain over western hills Wednesday, drier and brighter elsewhere. A band of rain sinks south Thursday. Largely dry with sunny spells Friday. Often breezy and cool.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.