Weekend weather: Met Office warns of 'thundery showers' ahead of 'sunny' weekend across Wakefield and Dewsbury

The districts will see poorer weather before the sun finally returns, the Met Office has warned.

Thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain are likely to arrive across both Wakefield and Dewsbury later today (Monday), heralding a spell of more widely unsettled conditions for most parts of the UK.

The districts will see brighter skies tomorrow (Tuesday) followed by some heavy, possibly thundery, showers during the afternoon.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures are most likely to be around, or a little below average for the time of year, although some warmer conditions are possible at times – with highs of 22C tomorrow (Tuesday) but lows of 8C the following day, on Wednesday.

