Weekend weather: 'Unseasonably' windy conditions expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
In Wakefield, temperatures will reach highs of 17C, despite being breezy with occasional showers.
The official forecast for the weekend reads: “Cool start Sunday, then dry with sunny spells and variable cloud. Dry start Monday, before rain spreads southeast later, occasionally heavy. Drier, but rather cloudy Tuesday with limited sunny spells.”
Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “A cold front will sweep down from the northwest to the southeast over the next 24 hours, bringing with it cooler air and an end of the very warm weather many have been experiencing in recent days.
“A band of patchy rain, which could be heavy in the far northwest at first, will move east across England and Wales, bringing temperatures closer to average.”
These gusts will make temperatures feel even cooler, especially at higher elevations, where severe gales are possible.
There will be some patchy rain or showers throughout the weekend, but it will most likely remain dry despite the winds.
The windy weather will continue into July, yet the warm temperatures will return.
The long range forecast for July 2 to July 12, reads: “The outlook period appears to be largely unsettled, with occasional bands of rain moving in from the west or northwest. There will be a good deal of dry, warm, and settled weather in between frontal systems.
"In contrast, further north and west, it will generally be breezier, and any rain that does occur will be heaviest over the hills.”
