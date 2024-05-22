West Yorkshire weather: Yellow severe weather warning issued by Met Office across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
A yellow severe weather warning is currently in force across the district and is in place until midnight tomorrow (May 23).
Despite temperatures reaching highs of 16C, Wakefield will see “persistent rain lasting throughout the day, which is likely to be heavy at times.”
The bad weather is caused by an area of low pressure approaching the UK from the east, bringing heavy and, in places, prolonged rainfall.
Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “The area of low pressure developing in the southern North Sea will push a band of heavy rain north and west across the UK.
“Areas exposed to the strengthening northerly winds are most likely to see the highest rainfall amounts, though exact details regarding the track of the low and thus where we might see the highest rainfall totals remains uncertain. Warnings are likely to be updated as more details emerge, and it is important therefore, that people to keep an eye on the forecast.”
It’s thought that many places could see 30-40 mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80 mm.
There is also a small chance that a few upland areas could see much higher totals, in the order of 150 mm.
Despite the persistant rain, the weather is set to improve this bank holiday weekend across the district with the forecast reading: “Friday, cloudy with the chance of heavy showers at times. Feeling warmer on Saturday with sunshine and dry conditions. Sunday, outbreaks of rain, chance of some brighter spells.”
