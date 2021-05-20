In some areas of the UK, including Topcliffe in North Yorkshire, more than double the monthly average rainfall was recorded by May 18.

It's left plenty of people longing for longer, drier days, and maybe even a few hours of sunshine.

So when will it stop raining in Wakefield and the Five Towns, and can we look forward to any warmer days on the horizon? Photo by: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

This is the full forecast for the Wakefield district, according to the Met Office

Thursday, May 20

Th poor weather is set to continue for much of today, with a break around 5pm before heavy rain and clouds return in the evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 12°C, with winds of up to 13mph.

Friday, May 21

Tomorrow will dawn mild and soggy, with a high likelihood of rain throughout the early hours and morning.

Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon, before a few drier and brighter spells in the evening.

Heavy rain showers resume overnight, with temperatures as high as 12°C.

Saturday, May 22

Saturday is expected to dawn cool and cloudy,but there is currently no rain forecast.

Strong wings are expected, with gusts of up to 26mph in the early hours, and continuing throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach a high of 11°C, though are expected to feel cooler.

Sunday, May 23

Stronger winds are expected into Sunday, with gusts of up to 31mph in the early afternoon.

The morning will be mild and cloudy, with scattered showers and patches of sun in the afternoon and evening.

Highs of 11°C, lows of 6°C.

Monday, May 24

Monday will dawn cool, with cloud and patches of sunshine.