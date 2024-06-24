When will the heatwave end: Wakefield to see highs of 26C as warm weather continues this week

The hot weather will continue across the district this week.

Temperatures will continue to rise across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this week, with a change to the weather expected on Thursday.

The district will continue to see the temperature reach into the mid-20s, with tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) seeing a peak of 26C – the Met Office has shared.

Despite cloud breaks occuring throughout the week, the weather will predominantly stay the same – with the sun set to shine across the district for the next few days.

Mark Sidaway, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Although we are expecting to see some very warm temperatures this week, it may not be the wall-to-wall sunshine and blue skies people are expecting as there is likely to be some cloud around in places.

“Some areas, mainly central and eastern England, will see temperatures which exceed the heatwave criteria.”

To be officially recognised as a ‘heatwave’, the high temperatures must be reached for three consecutive days.

Mark continued: “Although we are looking to enjoy some nice warm temperatures, the weather this week does not look particularly exceptional or extreme.”

Despite temperatures peaking on Tuesday, the breakdown of this high-pressure from Tuesday night into Wednesday will lead to more unsettled conditions on from Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Despite high temperatures of 19C, on Thursday (June 27), Wakefield will see stronger winds and cloudy conditions.