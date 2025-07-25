Will there be anymore thunderstorms in Wakefield: 'Prolonged spells of rain' expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Following a week of weather warnings, Wakefield will see more heavy rain next week.

The district will see highs of 23C today (Friday), with it being “mostly dry with sunny spells”.

Into the weekend, and the warmer weather will continue despite some isolated showers.

The Met Office’s outlook for Saturday, July 26 to Monday, July 28 reads: “Saturday, mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated afternoon showers. Sunday, perhaps more in the way of showers. Monday, mostly cloudy, rain and drizzle at times. Generally warm”.

Despite being warm throughout the weekend, next week will see heavy rain return to Wakefield.

However, as the month ends and August begins, the rain is likely to return due to “westerly winds”.

The long range forecast reads: “A weather regime dominated by westerly winds is likely at first.

"This will likely bring rain and showers at times interspersed with periods of more settled weather.

"The north and west will most likely be the focus of any wetter and windier weather, where there may be some prolonged spells of rain at times”.