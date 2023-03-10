Winter weather: Your hour by hour weather update for Wakefield as temperatures set to hit -3C
Here is an hour by hour weather forecast for the next 24 hours in Wakefield with temperatures set to plummet to -3C following the Arctic blast nd snow storms that hit the district last night.
The snow overnight has caused some disruption with most schools across Wakefield closed due to the adverse weather.
More snow is unlikely with this afternoon seeing largely sunny skies with just a few patches of cloud lingering.
It will become increasingly cold and clear overnight, with the chance of widespread severe frost and icy stretches.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of ice which started at 9am this morning (Friday, March 10) and will end at 10am on Saturday, March 11.
The Met Office has also issued a Yellow warning of snow and ice which is set to start at 3pm on Saturday, March 11 and will end at 6am on Sunday, March 12.
Possible travel delays is expected, as well as possible delays to bus and train services, with some road closures possible.
Here is what we can expect for Wakefield over the next 24 hours:
12noon: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like -1C
1pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like 0C
2pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 4C, feeling like 0C
3pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 4C, feeling like 0C
4pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 4C, feeling like 1C
5pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like 1C
6pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 2C, feeling like -1C
7pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 1C, feeling like -3C
8pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 0C, feeling like -4C
9pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and -1C, feeling like -5C
10pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and -1C, feeling like -5C
11pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and -2C, feeling like -6C
Saturday
12am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -2C, feeling like -6C
1am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -6C
2am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -7C
3am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -7C
4am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -7C
5am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -6C
6am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -6C
7am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -5C
8am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -2C, feeling like -4C
9am: Under five per cent chance of snow and 0C, feeling like -2C
10am: Under five per cent chance of snow and 1C, feeling like 0C
11am: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like 1C