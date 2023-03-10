The snow overnight has caused some disruption with most schools across Wakefield closed due to the adverse weather.

More snow is unlikely with this afternoon seeing largely sunny skies with just a few patches of cloud lingering.

It will become increasingly cold and clear overnight, with the chance of widespread severe frost and icy stretches.

Children enjoying sledding in the snow at Friarwood Valley Gardens.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning of ice which started at 9am this morning (Friday, March 10) and will end at 10am on Saturday, March 11.

The Met Office has also issued a Yellow warning of snow and ice which is set to start at 3pm on Saturday, March 11 and will end at 6am on Sunday, March 12.

Possible travel delays is expected, as well as possible delays to bus and train services, with some road closures possible.

Here is what we can expect for Wakefield over the next 24 hours:

The Met Office has issues a Yellow snow and ice warning for this weekend.

12noon: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like -1C

1pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like 0C

2pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 4C, feeling like 0C

3pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 4C, feeling like 0C

4pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 4C, feeling like 1C

5pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like 1C

6pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 2C, feeling like -1C

7pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 1C, feeling like -3C

8pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

9pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and -1C, feeling like -5C

10pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and -1C, feeling like -5C

11pm: Under five per cent chance of snow and -2C, feeling like -6C

Saturday

12am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -2C, feeling like -6C

1am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -6C

2am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -7C

3am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -7C

4am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -7C

5am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -6C

6am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -6C

7am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -3C, feeling like -5C

8am: Under five per cent chance of snow and -2C, feeling like -4C

9am: Under five per cent chance of snow and 0C, feeling like -2C

10am: Under five per cent chance of snow and 1C, feeling like 0C

11am: Under five per cent chance of snow and 3C, feeling like 1C

