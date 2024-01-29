Yellow weather warning: Flood alert issued for Wakefield as heavy rain causes river levels to rise
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain today (Monday).
It says: “River levels are rising on Alverthorpe Beck, Balne Beck, Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck due to persistent rainfall today.
"Areas most at risk include low lying land, roads and footpaths.
“Further rainfall is forecast this afternoon and overnight. We do not currently anticipate we will need to issue any flood warnings but will do if required.
"We will continue to monitor river levels and rainfall closely.”
People are asked to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.