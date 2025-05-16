Yorkshire weather: Met Office forecasted weekend temperatures for Leeds, York, Sheffield, Doncaster and more
A Met Office weather map shows temperatures in Yorkshire this weekend are forecast to remain high.
Met Office forecasted temperatures across Yorkshire on Saturday May 17
On Saturday (May 17), temperatures are expected to reach 20°C in High Bentham, Selby and Goole, and 19°C in Leeds, Wakefield, Skipton, Settle, Doncaster, York and Brough.
Met Office forecasted temperatures across Yorkshire on Sunday May 18
On Sunday (May 18), temperatures are forecast to reach 20°C in High Bentham, Leeds, Wakefield, Sheffield and Doncaster and 19°C in Selby, Goole, York, Huddersfield, Skipton, and Settle.
Met Office UK 5 day weather forecast
Friday May 16 - day
Low cloud and mist will soon clear in most areas to leave a dry day with plenty of warm sunshine. However, areas of cloud and a cooling breeze will continue to affect North Sea coasts at times through the day.
Friday May 16 - night
Low cloud will spread inland from the east overnight, covering much of England and southeast Scotland. Patchy drizzle possible. Clearer to the north and west where it will turn chilly.
Saturday May 17
Low cloud becoming confined to North Sea coasts. Otherwise another dry and largely sunny day. Warm in the sunshine, though cooler under cloud and with onshore winds in the east.
Outlook for Sunday May 18 to Tuesday May 20
Another warm, dry and sunny day on Sunday, once low cloud burns back to North Sea coasts. Mostly fine thereafter, though less sunny. A few showers, mainly in the south.
Met Office UK long range weather forecast
Thursday May 20 to Thursday May 29
Most of the UK will be fine with sunny spells during the first part of this period. A few showers are possible in the south at first but otherwise the majority of places will be dry. Temperatures are likely to be above normal for the time of year.
Into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected. More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic. This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. Some drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems. Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above.
Friday May 30 to Friday June 13
Changeable weather conditions are expected during the end of May and into the first half of June. Spells of wet weather with showers or longer spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with drier, sunnier periods. Overall, it will likely be wettest in the west and driest in the east. Temperatures will probably average out around normal, although some very warm or hot spells are possible.