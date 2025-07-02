A video details the rules of a hosepipe ban in the UK.

Yorkshire Water says temporary usage restrictions are a possibility if there’s not significant rainfall soon.

The company says the recent dry and warm weather has seen reservoir stocks continue to decline across Yorkshire.

Levels fell by 2.5% over the last week to 55.8%, significantly below the average (81.9%) for the time of year.

During warm weather, water usage typically increases, which further impacts reservoir levels. Yorkshire Water says usage almost reached 1.5 billion litres on June 30, which is 200 million litres above the company’s typical daily production.

The Environment Agency announced Yorkshire had entered into a drought on June 12, as a result of low rainfall, river levels, and groundwater in the region.

A man watering a garden with a hosepipe. | Adobe Stock

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our reservoir levels have been much lower than average for some time now, after the driest spring for 132 years in Yorkshire. The heat and dry weather over the last week have further impacted our reservoir levels. There is some light and localised rain around today and forecast for the rest of the week, but without significant rainfall soon, temporary usage restrictions are a possibility.

“We know that warm weather can lead to an increase in water usage, but we are urging customers to continue using water wisely. We’re incredibly grateful to those customers who have been making efforts to save water over the last few months.

“We’re working closely with the Environment Agency, and are working hard to manage our resources, moving water around the region to areas that need it the most. We have 100 additional colleagues tackling leakage and ask that customers continue to report leaks to us so that we can repair them as soon as possible.”

What are the rules of a hosepipe ban?

A hosepipe ban, also known as a temporary use ban (TUB), allows UK water companies to restrict the domestic use of water under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010.

This includes using hosepipes for watering gardens, filling pools, and washing vehicles.

Breaking the hosepipe ban could result in a fine of as much as £1,000.

UK Met Office long range weather forecast

July 6 to July 15

Cloud and rain associated with an Atlantic frontal system and area of low pressure is likely to sweep south and east, with rain always most persistent on western hills, especially western Scotland where large rainfall totals may have built up by this time. Eastern areas in shelter could see warm and humid brighter breaks, but with a risk of thundery showers, which could be slow moving at first. Likely turning cooler and more showery into next week, followed by a changeable pattern with further areas of cloud and rain and brighter, more settled spells in-between. Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with an increasing chance of warmth in the south as the period progresses.

July 16 to July 30

Changeable conditions with a predominantly northwest to southeast split in temperature and rainfall, and the potential for further occasional episodes of hot weather and thundery outbreaks, are considered likely to gradually give way to something more settled and dry overall through the second half of July. Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the greatest chance of very warm or hot spells in the south or southeast.