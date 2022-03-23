'We're treating Craig's death as unexplained': Detectives appeal for sightings of man found in the street

Craig Griffiths, aged 43, from Normanton, was found unconscious in the street in Wedgewood Close, Allerton Bywater, shortly before 6.45am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was subsequently pronounced dead that evening.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Griffiths was found unconscious, and died later.

CCTV enquiries and witness accounts have provided some information around his movements, but officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Griffiths around the A656 Barnsdale Road and Station Road area of Allerton Bywater around 1am to 2am on Sunday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Steele, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding how Craig came to be unconscious in the street and what exactly has led to his death.

“His family are understandably upset at losing him so suddenly and unexpectedly and we are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

“We are treating his death as unexplained and are still trying to build up as full a picture as we can of his movements in the time leading up to when he was found unconscious in the street in Wedgewood Close on Sunday morning.

Craig at a garage earlier in the evening.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him around the A656 Barnsdale Road and Station Road in Allerton Bywater around 1am to 2am, particularly anyone with CCTV footage from homes or businesses or who may have been driving through the area and have dashcam footage.

“We have released a CCTV image of Craig on the night outside the Shell petrol station in Lock Lane, in the hope that it will assist with any sightings.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13220149964 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat