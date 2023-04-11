News you can trust since 1852
Wrenthorpe Rangers Football club make egg-cellent donation to Pinderfields

Wrenthorpe Rangers Football club kindly donated chocolate eggs, toys and colouring books to Pinderfields Children’s Ward in time for Easter.

By Gavin HarkerContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST

A month ago, local grassroots football club Wrenthorpe Rangers put forward an request to the players and parents to donate Easters egg which could then be donated to the Children’s Ward at Pinderfields.

Although the club had no doubt that the players and parents would pull together to help support such a great local cause, they couldn’t have anticipated the success that the project had.

The club received around 100 Easter eggs and various donations of money.On top of the original donations, the club also matched the monetary donations which enabled them to create over 40 Easter gift bags containing eggs, colouring books, crayons and teddies.

Wrenthorpe Rangers Egg Donations at Pinderfield Hospital Wrenthorpe Rangers Egg Donations at Pinderfield Hospital
Club Secretary, players and coaches then attended Pinderfields to give the Easter bags to the children’s ward.

The donations also allowed the club to donate easter eggs to the local food bank in Wrenthorpe. The club has always had a strong connection with the local community, so it was important to them to support not only the local hospital but also the village foodbank.

Club Secretary Gavin Harker said: "Even though times are tough for people at the moment i’m overwhelmed with the support the players and the parents have shown in donating money and Easter eggs for such a great cause.”

Keith Ramsay, Trust Chair and MY Hospitals Charity Chairman, said: ‘We are so grateful for the amazing work by Wrenthorpe Rangers to help our youngest patients and families have a brighter Easter during their time in hospital.

Wrenthorpe Rangers Egg Donations at Pinderfield Hospital Wrenthorpe Rangers Egg Donations at Pinderfield Hospital
"These gift bags very kindly donated will provide a welcomed distraction and are so appreciated by our hardworking NHS staff also.”