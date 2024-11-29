With Christmas just around the corner, we asked Express readers which butchers and farm shops they think are the best in Wakefield.
Here is a list – in no particular order – of which butchers and farm shops were most popular amongst readers.
Click through the gallery of images to see if your local butchers made the list, or perhaps discover somewhere new to try.
1. 10 of the best butchers and farm shops in Wakefield, according to Express readers
Jonathan Allum, Joanne Tomlinson and David Parfitt at Allums Butchers in Wakefield. Picture: John Clifton Photo: John Clifton
2. Gledhill's Butchers
Gledhill's Butchers. 76 Lake Lock Rd, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4HS. Picture: Google Photo: Google
3. Allums Butchers
Allums Butchers. 37 Brook St, Wakefield WF1 1QW. Picture: Google Photo: Google
4. FreshCo
FreshCo. St Andrews Hall, Upper Warrengate, Wakefield WF1 4JZ. Picture: Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.