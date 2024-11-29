10 of the best butchers and farm shops in Wakefield, according to Express readers

By Catherine Gannon
Published 29th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are 10 of the best butchers and farm shops in and around Wakefield – including in Ossett, South Elmsall, Stanley, and Wakefield city centre – according to Wakefield Express readers.

With Christmas just around the corner, we asked Express readers which butchers and farm shops they think are the best in Wakefield.

Here is a list – in no particular order – of which butchers and farm shops were most popular amongst readers.

Click through the gallery of images to see if your local butchers made the list, or perhaps discover somewhere new to try.

Jonathan Allum, Joanne Tomlinson and David Parfitt at Allums Butchers in Wakefield. Picture: John Clifton

Gledhill's Butchers

Jonathan Allum, Joanne Tomlinson and David Parfitt at Allums Butchers in Wakefield. Picture: John Clifton Photo: John Clifton

Gledhill's Butchers. 76 Lake Lock Rd, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4HS. Picture: Google

2. Gledhill's Butchers

Gledhill's Butchers. 76 Lake Lock Rd, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4HS. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Allums Butchers. 37 Brook St, Wakefield WF1 1QW. Picture: Google

3. Allums Butchers

Allums Butchers. 37 Brook St, Wakefield WF1 1QW. Picture: Google Photo: Google

FreshCo. St Andrews Hall, Upper Warrengate, Wakefield WF1 4JZ. Picture: Google

4. FreshCo

FreshCo. St Andrews Hall, Upper Warrengate, Wakefield WF1 4JZ. Picture: Google Photo: Google

