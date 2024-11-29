With Christmas just around the corner, we asked Express readers which butchers and farm shops they think are the best in Wakefield.

Here is a list – in no particular order – of which butchers and farm shops were most popular amongst readers.

Click through the gallery of images to see if your local butchers made the list, or perhaps discover somewhere new to try.

1 . 10 of the best butchers and farm shops in Wakefield, according to Express readers Jonathan Allum, Joanne Tomlinson and David Parfitt at Allums Butchers in Wakefield. Picture: John Clifton Photo: John Clifton Photo Sales

2 . Gledhill's Butchers Gledhill's Butchers. 76 Lake Lock Rd, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4HS. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Allums Butchers Allums Butchers. 37 Brook St, Wakefield WF1 1QW. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales