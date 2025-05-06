Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film industry professionals will discuss how Netflix’s Adolescence was created at South Kirkby’s Production Park at the 2025 Creative Cities Convention this Thursday (May 8).

Production Park, a studio complex in South Kirkby where productions including Boat Story (BBC iPlayer) and Bank of Dave (Netflix) were made, is the official studio partner of the annual convention, which will take place in Bradford.

Production Park will sponsor a panel discussion, held by the commercial director and executive producer of Warp Films, one of the production companies behind Adolescence.

They will discuss how Adolescence was created, and the importance of production outside of London.

(Left to right) Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham on the set of Adolescence, which was filmed at Production Park in South Kirkby last summer. Picture: Netflix/Ben Blackall © 2024

Jim Farmery, Director of External Affairs at Production Park, said: “Creative Cities spotlights the wealth of talent and opportunity that exists in the media industry all around the UK.

“Adolescence is a powerful example of the type of world class content that can be made right here in Yorkshire.

“As location base for this history-making TV series, we are delighted to be helping facilitate this panel discussion which will be one of the highlights of next week’s event.

“Production Park is the largest multipurpose studio space in the North of England, so we were able to work closely with Warp when they took over several of our spaces last year, and advised them on nearby location options for extra filming too.”

Adolescence was released on Netflix on March 13, and follows the story of a thirteen-year-old who is arrested for murder.

It was filmed at Production Park’s Studio 005 last summer and stars Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), Ashley Walters (Top Boy) and Erin Doherty (The Crown).