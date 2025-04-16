A long time away

By David Stakes
Published 16th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Even though I have been away in Australia since I emigrated in 1971 from the little terrace house in Agbrigg.

I was back in 2019 for Dads Funeral at 94 he had a good life, and the little terrace house is still there, changed a little.

As has Wakefield not as much bustle it seems.

I wonder if any of the people who emigrated at the same time are back there. I do believe some returned after a couple of years.

Home here middle terrace in 1971/2019

For me no, best 10quid I ever spent. So don't miss English winters, but complain when the temp get to 15c in our winter.

I like to keep abreast of what goes on over there. So thats my little story of me.

