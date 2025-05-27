A shop assistant from Pontefract has been praised for her “commitment to Aldi’s values” after celebrating 25 years with the supermarket.

Steph Hine, who works at Pontefract’s Aldi store, first joined Aldi in 2000 and has now celebrated a quarter of a century with the supermarket.

She was described as an “integral” part of the Pontefract team, and someone who has gone “above and beyond” during her time at the store.

Steph said: “It is the happy atmosphere and friendly team that really makes Aldi such a great place to work.”

She added that she especially likes the pets Specialbuys – part of Aldi’s unique offer which sees a range of products available in store only, and for a limited time – and looks forward to them coming into the store.

Adam Ward, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Steph is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many.

“We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.”

The Pontefract Aldi store – on South Baileygate – is one of more than 1,000 across the UK, and the chain is now the fourth largest supermarket in the UK.

The first Aldi store opened in 1990 in Germany, founded by Anna Albrecht and her sons, Karl and Theo, and takes its name from “Albrecht” and “discount.”